UMATILLA COUNTY — One new case of COVID-19 was identified in Umatilla County on Thursday, June 4, and is currently hospitalized, according to a press release.
There are now 125 total cases of the virus in the county, 14 of which are considered active. Two individuals are currently hospitalized, and three deaths have been reported.
Those who are considered recovered have gone at least 72 hours without symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.
Five of the county's 125 cases are still considered presumptive, the release stated, which means those individuals haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are displaying symptoms and have been identified as a close contact of confirmed case.
According to the Umatilla County Public Health Department's website, 1,964 COVID-19 tests have been run in the county as of Thursday.
