Opening day at Starkey Experimental Forest and Range postponed until further notice

BAKER CITY — The Starkey Experimental Forest and Range will remain closed to public entry until further notice to align with the Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order to “Stay Home, Save Lives” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
The 25,000-acre Starkey Experimental Forest and Range is located 28 miles southwest of La Grande on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Formally designated for research in 1940, the area is jointly managed with the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station and is the primary field location for collaborative studies of the effects of deer, elk and cattle on ecosystems.
“This year, our field staff is extremely limited, owing to stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are not able to safely accommodate the traditional May 1 opening day,” said Starkey Area Manager Hans Hayden.
“The governor’s orders also do not allow large groups of the public to congregate, many of whom travel hundreds of miles to camp together at the Starkey entrance. The current pandemic and associated need to avoid large gatherings, maintain public safety, and maintain safety for those who serve the public are all key considerations in delaying our opening until further notice.”
Starkey is popular with the public for gathering of shed deer and elk antlers each spring, and a large concentration of 100 or more people traditionally camp in a small area at the main gate in anticipation of opening day.
Starkey’s temporary closure is part of a larger closure order that currently applies to developed recreation sites in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. A developed recreation site is a site which has been improved for recreation, including but not limited to campgrounds, trailhead facilities, picnic areas, rental cabins, Sno-Parks and boat ramps.
Additionally, these closures will reduce potential pressure on emergency services in rural communities. Those who become lost, injured, or otherwise in need of assistance while recreating in the forest may strain limited search, rescue and health care resources at a time when resources are limited.
