Oregon allows statewide self service at gas stations

SALEM — Oregonians can now pump their own gas across the state after the Oregon State Fire Marshal suspended self-service regulations and implemented additional health and safety guidelines for gas stations Saturday.
“During this unprecedented time of state emergency, we need to ensure that critical supply lines for fuels and other basic services remain uninterrupted,” State Fire Marshal Jim Walker said in a statement.
According to a press release, gas stations are required to have one attendant present to supervise, implement and enforce social distancing guidelines consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under these new regulations.
If a gas station owner can show there is no employee available to work as an attendant through documentation of absences and employee hiring and retention efforts, stations are able to allow self service without an attendant for up to 10 consecutive hours as long as there are posted safety guidelines for operating a fuel pump.
Owners allowing self service without an attendant are subject to an audit from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the release said.
Self service will be allowed until at least April 11, but the Office of the State Fire Marshal “will continue to evaluate the need for an extension with industry representatives and other stakeholders.”
Station owners who need help finding employees to cover shifts should contact Miriam Nolte at Miriam.l.nolte@oregon.gov or 503-612-4252.
