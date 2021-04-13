SALEM — The Oregon Health Authority has asked the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, April 13.
That announcement came as federal health agencies say they are viewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people after receiving the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine. The blood clots have affected women ages 18 to 48.
Johnson & Johnson shots have been a small part of Oregon’s vaccination campaign so far. OHA says 80,000 Oregonians have received the Johnson & Johnson shot, out of almost 1.5 million who have been vaccinated.
