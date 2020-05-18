Oregon Chief Justice expands court activities for reopening counties

SALEM — Oregon Chief Justice Martha L. Walters issued an order Friday relaxing court restrictions for counties that have begun Phase 1 of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s reopening plan.
Walters also announced some required furlough days due to the expected loss of state revenue.
Starting June 1 in Phase 1 counties, courts may conduct bench trials — or trials with no jury — and other proceedings, including hearings for civil temporary restraining orders and other family-law and child-welfare hearings, as long as social distancing is in place and if sufficient court staff are available.
After July 1, courts can begin conducting jury trials and can begin conducting trials in landlord-tenant trials, if statewide or local eviction moratoriums are lifted.
“Courts have remained open during this emergency but operating under strict limitations,” Walters said. “Safety remains a paramount concern, but now some courts may be able to hold more hearings by remote means and decide more cases as Oregon begins to reopen.”
Current restrictions stand for counties that have not been approved for the first phase of reopening.
Those courts can continue to conduct proceedings defined as “Category 1 and 2 essential proceedings,” including criminal proceedings when a defendant is in custody and grand jury proceedings. Many of those court activities have been taking place over phone or video conferences.
Due to expected revenue reductions from the pandemic, Walters also ordered that all courts close on three Fridays — May 29, June 26 and July 17. Staff will be unpaid on those days.
