Oregon Community Foundation announces grants

PENDLETON — Community Action Program of East Central Oregon was among a long list of Eastern Oregon organizations that received funding in Oregon Community Foundation's latest round of grants to support COVID-19 response efforts.
CAPECO, which administers a regional food bank based in Pendleton and a long list of other programs for low-income residents in seven counties, received $46,200.
Oregon Community Foundation is Oregon's largest public charity, according to a news release, and has provided grants of $15.3 million to COVID-19 relief efforts to 562 nonprofits across the state.
“Oregonians have always come together in a crisis, and today is no different," Julie Gregory, OCF Regional Director for Central and Eastern Oregon, said in a statement. "The bond holding us together is strong and we’ve proven our ability to rise to challenges of all kinds."
A full listing of COVID response grants are available on OCF’s website at www.oregoncf.org. Other organizations in the region receiving funding in the most recent round of grants include:
CASA of Eastern Oregon - $10,000
Communities in Action - $35,200
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon - $38,500
Eastern Oregon Healthy Living Alliance - $24,000
Eastern Oregon Mission - $10,000
Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation - $50,000
Northeast Oregon Economic Development District - $50,000
Pendleton Downtown Association - $25,000
Pioneer Relief Nursery - $20,000
