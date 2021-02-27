UMATILLA — The Oregon Department of corrections has announced the hiring of a new superintendent at Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, according to a press release.
Erin Reyes, a former law enforcement, state government and public safety official with over 25 years of experience, was announced as the new superintendent on Monday, Feb. 22.
“I never would have imagined my life and career path would lead me to where I am today,” Reyes said.
Reyes steps into the role after Tyler Blewett resigned in December, 2020, for reasons the prison was unwilling to disclose to the EO newsroom, after holding the position for a year.
Soon after, the prison was rocked by one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks seen in Oregon prisons since the pandemic began.
Hundreds of adults in custody and dozens of staff fell ill in December and January - more than any prison in Oregon during that time period. Fifteen AICs who tested positive at TRCI during the outbreak died.
Now, the prison, along with all other prisons in Oregon, is working to vaccinate all its AICs against COVID-19, just as Reyes assumes her role.
Reyes earned her bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. Her career began at the Oregon State Police, where she worked for 18 years and was promoted from state trooper to sergeant before joining the Oregon State Police Officers Association, the press release said.
Reyes later joined the faculty teaching criminal justice courses at the University of Phoenix.
In 2013, Reyes joined the Oregon Department of Human Services as a caseworker in the Child Protective Services Division. Three years later, she became a parole officer in Lincoln County. And in 2017, she joined the Department of Corrections, where she worked as an investigator and is currently working as the acting investigations administrator on the employee services team.
Reyes said that earning the position of superintendent is a privilege and that she is excited to “work with the great men and women who work hard every day to make TRCI the great institution it is.”
In her free time, Reyes enjoys equestrian and spending time outdoors with her family, the press release said.
