PENDLETON — The sound of symphony music echoed through the empty seats at the 780-seat Vert Auditorium in Pendleton on Saturday, Oct. 24, as the Oregon East Symphony performed a livestream concert for a virtual audience.
After several attempts to host a drive-in concert were derailed due to poor air quality and inclement weather, concertmaster Lisa Robertson and a dozen other members of the Oregon East Symphony took to the stage, sitting socially distanced and wearing masks, as the group came together for its first concert since before the pandemic.
“Everybody worked really hard, really focused and concentrated, and I think it went really well,” Robertson said. “It’s dead, it’s funny and we really really need that feedback from the audience. When you’re not getting that from the audience, it’s a very sterile type of situation.”
With the end of each song the musicians would stand and bow in silence to the cameras before returning to their seats for the next piece. Despite the lack of audience, many musicians expressed their joy at the ability to play together again.
Zach Banks, the symphony’s principal cellist, welcomed the opportunity to perform again and expressed how important the role of performance was to him and his fellow musicians.
“For everybody on stage, performance and music are an immensely important part of our lives,” he said. “To be able to do it together is a gift and to be able to share that with an audience — whether virtually or at a distance — is truly a gift.”
Banks said it was unusual to not have an audience in person, but he pushed through knowing that someone was watching somewhere.
“It was a little awkward without an audience when you finish the piece,” he said. “But even if it reaches one person that’s all that really matters.”
The symphony’s second violin, Sharon Thompson, agreed with Banks, adding that although it was unusual, she kept thinking of people sitting there in front of their computers watching.
“I think it was exciting to get together,” she said. “We’ve all been waiting for an opportunity.”
Thompson said the closure of venues and productions has been heartbreaking for those in the arts, and any opportunity to get together and perform is welcomed, a sentiment echoed by Oregon East Symphony Executive Director J.D. Kindle.
Kindle said the production crew and musicians worked hard to adapt to the drive-in-style concert that had originally been planned, and were forced to adapt once again when cold weather and rain forced the relocation of the concert.
“I guess the benefit of being a small nonprofit is we can be pretty nimble and pivot quickly when we have to,” he said.
Kindle expressed his thanks to those who helped pull off the concert, including the many musicians as well as Peter Walters and Sounds Like Entertainment for livestreaming the show. The livestream of the concert is available on the Oregon East Symphony website at www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
Kindle said he hopes the symphony will embrace the idea of livestreaming going forward, adding that he may look at livestreaming all of the symphony’s concerts post COVID-19.
“I think it would be really cool if we could do this for all of our concerts, even post COVID,” he said. “We’ll definitely be doing something similar to this come the springtime for our chamber concert.”
