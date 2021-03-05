SALEM — To avoid making businesses quickly change between Covid-19 extreme infection risk and lower risk levels, Gov. Kate Brown is tweaking the way counties are assigned risk.
As COVID-19 cases drop around Oregon, businesses like restaurants and shops have opened up to more customers.
But case rates are expected to fluctuate with periods of higher and lower infections. And that means businesses have to adjust their rules with those fluctuations.
A press release from Brown’s office says a two-week extension is being granted, “Recognizing the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between Extreme Risk and other risk levels, this two-week extension will alleviate some of these challenges and give counties a bit more time to bring case rates down,” said the statement.
The change means counties that dropped from Extreme Risk to a lower risk level in the latest two weeks — and are facing a move back to Extreme Risk because of increased infection rates — will get a two-week extension at their current level.
“As always, businesses and community members should continue to make smart choices and follow statewide and county-specific health and safety guidance. We all have a part to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said the statement.
Jason Brandt, president of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, acknowledged the importance of the change and the governor’s response to his group’s plea for changes.
“When we hone in on case counts as more counties enter risk categories that allow for indoor dining, the general public are starting to see firsthand what we have been saying for quite some time — indoor dining can work well and can be embraced while also mitigating virus spread in our communities,” said Brandt.
“Similar to the way our state leaders laid out our plans for vaccine deployment for Oregonians, we hope to learn more soon about when our industry will be given the lifeline they need. And that lifeline has everything to do with clarity about operations beyond the current county by county risk assessment system.”
The next assignment of risk levels will be announced Tuesday, March 9 and take effect Friday, March 12.
