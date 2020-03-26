featured

Oregon Guardsmen transport supplies to support medical response

  • 0
Oregon National Guard delivers equipment around the state in response to COVID-19.

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Luke Fox prepares 150 military cots along with 150 blankets and hygiene packs provided by the Oregon Department of Administrative Services, to be delivered by a team of four Oregon Army National Guardsman from Salem to La Grande at the request of Union County Emergency Management in response to the COVID-19 situation. Additionally, at the request of Grant County, the team will deliver and assist in setting up three large tents to Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day to be used, if needed, to support temporary medical stations.

 U.S. Army National Guard Photo

SALEM — The Oregon National Guard, in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Administrative Services is scheduled to provide and deliver 150 military cots along with blankets and hygiene packs Thursday to La Grande.

The supplies were requested by Union County Emergency Management to support ongoing medical response in Oregon.

“We are all part of one team working together to ensure the safety of our communities throughout Oregon,” said Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department.

A crew of four Oregon Army National Guardsmen assembled the military cots, blankets and hygiene packs in Salem on Wednesday, and then loaded and transported the items to be delivered Friday in La Grande.

In addition to delivering the supplies, the team is scheduled to support a Grant County request by assisting in setting up a temporary structure/s at the Blue Mountain Hospital in John Day to be used to support short-term medial stations if/when needed.

“Our team at Blue Mountain Hospital District is thankful to the Oregon Army National Guard for answering our call for support. We envision using this tent as an important extension of our emergency department in the event there is an influx of patient volume,” said Derek Daly, the chief executive officer for Blue Mountain Hospital District.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.