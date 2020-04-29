featured

Oregon has more than 100,000 unprocessed jobless claims; some have been waiting more than a month

Millions seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount

Workers wait in line for unemployment benefits, a sign of the layoffs due to the coronavirus.

 AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

SALEM — Oregon accumulated a backlog of more than 100,000 unprocessed jobless claims over the first five weeks of the coronavirus outbreak, with many laid-off workers waiting more than a month without word on their benefits.

The state acknowledges its antiquated computer systems have frequently rejected legitimate claims, requiring workers to call the department. But the Oregon Employment Department’s phone lines are hopelessly overloaded, meaning it’s nearly impossible to get through for help.

That has left many workers who appear to qualify for benefits waiting indefinitely for their checks, with nothing but silence from the state on how they should address the situation or when they can expect a resolution.

“I have a growing feeling that for some reason my application is the equivalent of a draft email forgotten with no hope of delivery,” said Lesley Altomare, who was laid off from her job as office manager of a Portland tree service company last month. She filed for her jobless claim on March 29 but has yet to receive her benefits — or any status update from the department.

Last week she spent two hours on hold with the department before the call cut off, leaving her again with no answers. She has tried emailing and faxing, without result.

“I’m not sure what to do here,” said Altomare, 41.

The black hole she and other laid-off Oregonians find themselves in is one of several significant failures at the employment department over the past several weeks. It’s become a major crisis, with at least $80 million in unpaid claims, and likely a great deal more than that.

After weeks of calling for “patience” from laid-off Oregonians, Gov. Kate Brown issued an apology on Twitter last weekend and acknowledged, “These benefits are critical during this stressful time.”

The governor has said she wants everyone to get paid, eventually, but has given no indication of when or how the state will address its claims backlog. The employment department’s director, Kay Erickson, has refused a succession of interview requests over the past three weeks as the benefits crisis grew.

Some of the department’s setbacks are the simple result of an unprecedented deluge in jobless claims, with more than 330,000 Oregonians filing jobless claims in the space of a month — nearly one in six of all the state’s workers. The department says it is paying $119 million in claims a week.

Other delays result from last month’s changes in the jobless benefit program, which Congress broadened to provide more benefits during the outbreak.

Many of the failures, though, are the result of the problems within the employment department. The department received $86 million in federal funds to upgrade its computer systems in 2009 but only began the project in 2016. It doesn’t expect to complete the work until 2025.

The result is that the state’s computers have been slow to accept changes in the jobless claims program, such as last month’s expansion of benefits eligibility to gig workers and the self-employed.

The state began processing those claims Tuesday, a month after Congress approved the expansion. The employment department said those workers represent “a large piece of the unprocessed claims from March.”

However, the employment department acknowledges its systems incorrectly issue denials to many other workers. The department’s website indicates that it plans automated fixes for those mistakes but many workers have been waiting for weeks without a resolution.

With thousands such people flooding the department’s phone lines, hold times run two hours on average and many callers cannot get through at all. That has made it impossible for them to resolve their claims.

While the governor has stood by the employment department, many other elected officials have said they are losing patience.

State House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said last week that she is frustrated with the department and wants to see its claims backlog addressed. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer said last week the state “must do a much better job communicating and setting expectations.”

State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, said last week that the state “has no plan” for addressing lapses in the employment department. Johnson said she personally takes constituent calls on problems with their jobless claims and that she and other legislators are struggling to get information.

“We are torturing Oregonians,” Johnson said during a conversation last week on St. Helens radio station KOHI. “I make no excuse for how badly the state of Oregon has botched this.”

