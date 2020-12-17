SALEM — Oregon Health Authority's weekly report on COVID-19 outbreaks in the state shows nine new workplace outbreaks started in Umatilla and Morrow counties in the first two weeks of November.
In OHA’s weekly report, outbreaks are reported at workplaces with at least 30 employees that have had at least five cases linked to them, including employees who tested positive and close contacts of those employees, such as family members.
An outbreak is considered active until the site has gone at least 30 days with no new cases, at which time the workplace is taken off the list, and new cases in the future are considered the start of a new outbreak.
The Dec. 16 outbreak report shows the following active workplace outbreaks for Umatilla and Morrow counties:
- Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, Pendleton, 522 cases since July 8
- Lamb Weston East, Boardman, 98 cases since July 13
- Walmart Distribution Center, Hermiston, 98 cases since June 30
- Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, 77 cases since July 16
- Lamb Weston Pac Center, Boardman, 61 cases since July 1
- Shearer's Foods, Hermiston, 17 cases since Nov. 16
- Smith Frozen Foods, Weston, 16 cases since Nov. 17
- Keystone RV, Pendleton, 15 cases since Nov. 16
- Marlette Homes, Hermiston, 13 cases since Nov. 16
- Lamb Weston West, Boardman, 11 cases since Nov. 9
- Earl Brown & Sons, Milton-Freewater, nine cases since Oct. 28
- Walmart, Hermiston, seven cases since Nov. 4
- Portland General Electric, Boardman, six cases since Nov. 4
- Pilot Travel Center, Stanfield, five cases since Nov. 16
- Two Rivers Correctional Institution, Umatilla, five cases since Nov. 16
OHA also reports outbreaks linked to nursing homes and other congregate care facilities, with outbreaks considered resolved after 28 days with no new cases. Active outbreaks listed in its Dec. 16 report for Umatilla County are:
- Avamere at Hermiston, 47 cases and four deaths since Oct. 26
- Guardian Angel Homes, Hermiston, nine cases since Nov. 10
- Cascade Valley Assisted Living, 12 cases since Nov. 30
- Milton-Freewater Health and Rehabilitation Center, six cases since Dec. 6
- McNary Place (Lifeways), Umatilla, nine cases since Dec. 9
OHA reports outbreaks of at least two cases linked to child care facilities with capacity for at least 16 students. Outbreaks are considered active until the facility has gone 28 days with no new cases linked to it. The Dec. 16 weekly report shows the following outbreaks in Umatilla County:
- Room to Bloom Daycare and Preschool, Pendleton, six cases since Nov. 12
- Good Shepherd Children's Center, Hermiston, two cases since Nov. 25
For the full outbreaks report and other statistics from Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report, released each Wednesday, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
