Oregon high schoolers will earn pass or incomplete grades for rest of school year

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Education released guidance for freshmen, sophomores and juniors that maintains the requirements to earn a high school diploma but requires districts to move from letter grades to pass or incomplete results for the rest of this academic year.
The state says the plan focuses on the mental, social and emotional needs of high school students.
“Our commitment to safeguard our students’ future and mitigate negative consequences from lost learning time due to COVID-19 remains strong,” ODE director Colt Gill wrote in the Wednesday night message to superintendents and principals announcing the guidance.
The new plan, like earlier guidelines sent out for seniors, acknowledges the challenges of distance learning. Along with eliminating letter grades for the rest of the year, it also includes a “Safeguarding Student Opportunity Clause” for students who are not able to be located or engaged by their school.
The clause requires schools to document attempts to reach students and their families. If a district has made multiple unsuccessful efforts to reach a family, the student will receive a pass or incomplete grade based on where they stood at the time schools closed. So high school students who were passing classes before schools closed will not be “academically penalized.”
The executive director of the Oregon School Boards Association praised the state’s new plan in a written statement:
“This is a thoughtful, statewide approach that keeps our high school students on track to graduate. It mirrors what many colleges and districts around the country are doing, and we appreciate how ODE has reached out to partners and communities of color to ensure that students are treated equitably,” executive director Jim Green wrote.
“Distance learning during this pandemic creates challenges, but this approach for grades 9-11 allows the best options to meet all students’ needs. We encourage districts to work with community-based organizations to help reach students from our communities of color and those with special needs.”
The guidance for high school students comes a week after the state shared its plan for seniors: students who were on track to graduate when schools closed in March will get their diplomas. Seniors who were not passing one or more classes will be contacted by their teachers to create a possible pathway to graduation. Seniors have until Aug. 31 to pass their courses and graduate with their class.
