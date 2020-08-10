Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, listens to House Speaker Tina Kopek, D-Portland, speak in a committee meeting during a special session of the Legislature at the Oregon Capitol in Salem on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Lawmakers discussed unemployment benefits and police reform bills as they returned to the Capitol for a special session that was largely supposed to be focused on the state’s $1 billion budget hole due to the COVID-19 pandemic.