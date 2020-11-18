A sign at the curbside pickup booth outside Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery in Pendleton indicates that masks are required for those picking up food on July 13, 2020. Gov. Kate Brown last week announced the most extensive set of restrictions since her March stay-home order — once again closing some businesses and restricting social gatherings — in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of coronavirus across Oregon. She will limit all bars and restaurants to takeout only, close all gyms, restrict indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from two different households, limit capacity at grocery stories and pharmacies, and allow churches and faith groups to accommodate indoor crowds no larger than 25.