SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is closing the state’s bars and restaurants and banning gatherings of more than 25 people, in the latest set of drastic actions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Restaurants can continue take-out and delivery options and the prohibition on gatherings will have an exemption for grocery stores and retail outlets. The ban starts Tuesday and is scheduled to last at least four weeks.
The governor’s order comes after she faced increasing calls in recent days from health care professionals and business owners to shutter bars and restaurants and reduce large gatherings. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Sunday night that bars and restaurants should close.
Earlier in the day, Brown told reporters more drastic social distancing measures would be coming.
“It may seem like we’re in the middle of this, but in terms of timeline and impact we are really just in the beginning,” Brown said.
She added: “There’s no vaccine. There’s no medicine for coronavirus. And we know the virus is in our communities. The only thing we know to do is slow the transmission through social distancing and expand and support hospital capacity to support the sick. Guidelines on social distancing is a matter of life and death.”
Violating the governor’s executive order is a misdemeanor. Brown urged people to comply to limit spread of the coronavirus.
The governor had initially hesitated to close bars and restaurants. Brown said her initial reluctance was partly informed by a conference call she held with hundreds of elected officials on Sunday.
“Particularly in our rural communities, restaurants are a key provider of meals to a lot of the elderly and vulnerable folks,” Brown said. “We are taking these concerns seriously as we develop policy.”
The state’s largest health care providers also announced they will form a partnership to have a centralized organization against the coronavirus, and to make sure there are enough hospital beds available.
Oregon has only tested about 400 people so far, largely due to a shortage of tests. The governor said Monday that private laboratories will soon be helping with testing capacity. Oregon’s first death from COVID-19 in Multnomah County came on Saturday. The person was a 70-year-old man who was being treated at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center.
President Trump told a group of governors Monday morning that they should not wait for the federal government to fill the growing demand for respirators needed to help people diagnosed with coronavirus.
The federal government is also now urging Americans to not gather in groups of more than 10 people, avoid social visits and delay travel.
