top story Oregon Poison Center reports misuse of parasite drug linked to COVID conspiracy Oregon Public Broadcasting Aug 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PORTLAND — Conspiracy theories about a parasite drug are making people sick in Oregon, according to Oregon Health & Science University.Despite warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration against using the drug ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19, the Oregon Poison Center is getting a lot of calls about it.In all of 2020, the poison center managed just three in which people intentionally misused ivermectin. But so far this month, the poison center has already managed nine ivermectin misuse cases.The drug is meant to treat parasitic worms and some skin conditions. OHSU officials warn that ivermectin can cause nausea, low blood pressure, hives and seizures.And misusing it can be fatal. Taking medications intended for animals is especially unsafe because they’re more concentrated and contain other ingredients that aren’t safe for humans.OHSU reiterated that getting vaccinated is the best way to avoid getting COVID-19. Using face masks in public, avoiding crowds and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of the virus. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Drug Misuse Medicine Pharmacology Ohsu Oregon Poison Center Poison Parasite Oregon Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Coronavirus National Updates Wall Street rallies back to records following Fed speech The Latest: Alaska is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week COVID vaccination site opens at Dulles for arriving Afghans Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates Judge tosses case over UMass Boston, Lowell vaccine mandates More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools Chicago: DoorDash, Grub Hub mislead restaurants, customers New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.