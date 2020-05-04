featured

Oregon public housing authorities to receive more than $5.7M in COVID-19 aid

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Monday that 21 public housing authorities throughout Oregon, including the Umatilla County Housing Authority, will receive more than $5.7 million in grants to help with tenant-based rental assistance needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oregonians battling the multiple economic challenges triggered by this public health crisis need to know there’s support available when they’re staying at home and fighting to keep a roof over their heads,” Wyden said in a press release. “I am gratified these local housing authorities are receiving this much-needed assistance to help the renters counting on them in Oregon.”

The Umatilla County Housing Authority, which provides public housing for Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, and Wheeler counties, will receive more than $45,000 in aid.

“Oregon’s housing crisis is being made all the more urgent by a public health emergency, during which Oregonians are facing economic uncertainty and should stay home as much as possible to keep our communities safe,” Merkley said. "I'm glad we're getting these grants out to help renters keep roofs over their heads during this pandemic, but let's make no mistake — this problem predates the pandemic and will be with us until we put in place bold solutions that ensure every Oregonian has a decent place they can afford to live.”

The Northeast Oregon Housing Authority in Union County received more than $121,000 in aid.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.