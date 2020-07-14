The Oregon Employment Department Tuesday said the state has recovered nearly one-third of the jobs that were cut in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment rose by 56,600 jobs in June, preceded by a gain of 26,100 jobs in May, the department said.
The leisure and hospitality sector, including restaurants and hotels, added 47,600 jobs in May and June, which was 39% of the more than 121,500 jobs initially cut due to the pandemic. The health care and social assistance sector has also seen a major rebound, OED reports, adding 15,700 jobs in the past two months. That’s 59% of the 26,800 jobs it had lost. Retail trade also bounced back by 49%, gaining 11,500 of the 23,300 jobs that were cut.
Many larger industries in the state have not seen significant rebounds, OED said, including professional and business services, manufacturing and government.
Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.2% in June, down from 14.3% in May.
