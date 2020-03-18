PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from this virus to three, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The cases are a 60-year-old woman in Lane County, who died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on March 14, and a 71-year-old man in Washington County who died March 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The Lane County resident tested positive for the virus March 17, while the Washington County resident received a positive result on March 16. Both had underlying medical conditions.
They are among a total of 75 people in Oregon who have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. That includes 10 new cases that were confirmed statewide today in the following counties — Benton (1), Lane (2), Marion (4), Washington, (2) and Yamhill (1).
“We are saddened at the news of these additional lives lost in Oregon due to COVID-19,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “These deaths only strengthen our resolve to slow the spread of this disease in our communities. We are in this together.”
