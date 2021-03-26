SALEM — Another week and another big promise from the Biden administration has Oregon speeding up its coronavirus vaccine timeline once again.
Gov. Kate Brown’s office announced Friday, March 26, that frontline workers, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and all adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions will be eligible for vaccine appointments starting April 5. That’s a full two weeks earlier than the previous timeline, which was announced on March 19. All Oregon adults will be eligible for vaccines by May 1.
The announcement comes after President Joe Biden said he wants 200 million COVID-19 vaccines administered by his 100th day in office.
“With so many counties across Oregon ready to begin the next phases of vaccination, I am accelerating our vaccination timelines statewide rather than proceeding county-by-county,” Brown said in a press release.
Twenty-two counties wrote to the Oregon Health Authority in the past week, saying that they’d largely finished vaccinating all seniors who wanted shots. That allowed those counties to move onto the next priority group — which includes adults 45 and older with underlying health conditions, pregnant people, people experiencing homelessness and others — ahead of schedule.
The governor’s office did not specify how this decision would affect when COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the general public. The president and Oregon leaders previously set a target of May 1 to have vaccines available to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.