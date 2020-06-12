The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matt Shirtcliff erred in his ruling last month that Gov. Kate Brown exceeded her legal authority in issuing executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state's highest court today issued a ruling ordering Shirtcliff to vacate his decision granting a preliminary injunction to a group of plaintiffs, including Elkhorn Baptist Church in Baker City, who sued the governor May 6.
The Supreme Court in May issued a temporary stay on Shirtcliff's ruling, so the governor's executive orders, which limit business activity and the size of public gatherings, among other things, have remained in effect over the past few weeks pending the Supreme Court's ruling.
The lawsuit remains in effect, as the Supreme Court's ruling was limited to Shirtcliff's granting of a preliminary injunction
