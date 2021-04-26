SALEM — Oregon has surpassed a trigger that could bump a dozen counties into the most extreme category of business and social restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, April 26, the state reported 319 hospitalizations, more than the 300 Gov. Kate Brown set as the limit to keep counties out of the “extreme risk” category in her four-level system of restrictions.
Brown is expected to announce early this week which counties will move into “extreme risk.” New restrictions will take effect on April 30.
In those counties, restaurants and bars would have to close indoor dining, gyms and indoor entertainment will have to significantly reduce capacity, and social gatherings will be restricted.
Last week, Brown called Oregon’s COVID-19 statistics “horrifying.”
On April 26, they were worse:
Oregon now ranks first among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., on a New York Times analysis of where cases are increasing the fastest.
The state is third nationwide for where hospitalizations are increasing the fastest, behind Montana and Washington.
Oregon's Grant County ranks third in the country for number of cases per 100,000 residents, with 103. Umatilla County ranks first in the nation for counties where hospitalizations are increasing the fastest.
And several Oregon clusters rank on the paper's list of the nation's worst. They include outbreaks at Lighthouse Pentacostal Church in Island City, with 236 cases, an Amazon fulfillment center in Troutdale, with 180 cases, and Salem Hospital, with 158 cases.
Oregon counties expected to move into “extreme risk” are: Baker, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Linn, Marion, and Polk.
