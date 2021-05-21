SALEM — Any Oregonian 18 or over who’s received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible on June 28 to win up to $1 million, under an incentive program announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Friday, May 21.
Brown announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon,” campaign, a bid to entice enough citizens to get the vaccine that the state can reopen by July 4. Brown has previously said she’d lift most restrictions when 70% of Oregonians have received at least one dose.
“The Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for stepping up and keeping our communities safe,” Brown said in a press release. “It’s never been easier to get a vaccine, so don’t miss your shot to enter!”
The rules are simple. The state will hold a drawing on June 28, and pull winners randomly from a state database of vaccinated people. One person will win a $1 million grand prize, and one person in each of Oregon’s 36 counties will win $10,000. The prizes will be funded using federal relief money, Brown said.
The state will also offer five $100,000 scholarships through the Oregon College Savings Plan. Those will be available to vaccinated students between the ages of 12 and 17, and conducted by a third-party company.
The June 28 drawing for cash prizes will be run by the Oregon Health Authority, with assistance from the Oregon Lottery. Lottery officials will not know winners’ identities, to protect patient privacy, Brown’s office said, and winners who don’t want their vaccination status made public could opt out. Anyone who’s received at least one shot by June 27 is eligible.
“We have been in the process of working with the Oregon Health Authority, the Department of Justice and our staff to figure out a game that we could propose and get up in the market very quickly to support those goals,” Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack told state’s Lottery Commission, as he sought approval from the commission to proceed with the plan. “Some of the mechanics we’re still working out.”
The announcement makes Oregon just the latest state to use the potential of a financial windfall to entice hesitant citizens to get vaccinated. In recent days, Ohio, Maryland and New York have all announced their own incentive programs tied to state lotteries, with prizes ranging from $20 to as high as $5 million for New York’s “Vax & Scratch” offering.
Other states, and some private businesses, have introduced more modest incentives. Vaccinated Washingtonians, for instance, now have a chance to snag free beer through the end of June.
Oregon’s incentive program comes after Brown tied looser rules on economic reopening efforts to vaccination rates, and as the daily vaccination rate in the state has plummeted in the last month.
From a seven-day-average high of nearly 44,000 shots a day in April, the Oregon Health Authority now reports an average of fewer than 27,000. Nearly half of Oregonians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 39% are fully vaccinated. About 60% of Oregonians eligible for a vaccine have received at least one dose.
There’s evidence that mountains of cash are enough to get people off the fence and into vaccination sites. Preliminary data showed vaccinations increased by 53% in Ohio after Gov. Mike DeWine announced weekly million-dollar drawings.
Pack told commissioners that Brown’s office was approached in the last two weeks by researchers from Stanford who’ve studied using games to spur people to make better financial decisions. “They suggested the same could be done with vaccines,” Pack said.
