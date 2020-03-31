featured

Oregon will begin inspecting workplaces over coronavirus complaints this week

Editor's Note

This article was originally published by The Oregonian/OregonLive, one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving heath issue.

SALEM — Oregon plans to begin inspecting workplaces this week to evaluate employees’ complaints that their businesses are not doing enough to protect people from exposure to the coronavirus.

When Gov. Kate Brown ordered Oregonians to “stay home” to contain the spread of the deadly virus, she exempted construction and manufacturing from the directive. She allowed many other businesses to continue operating so long as they maintain a safe distance among employees and take additional steps to prevent the virus for spreading.

Hundreds of Oregon workers say their employers are failing that test. The Occupational Safety and Health division fielded more than 1,100 complaints about coronavirus issues last week, according to Aaron Corvin, spokesman for the division. Surprise inspections could begin as early as Monday, according to Corvin, who said OSHA will not issue warnings.

“If we inspect and find violations, we cite,” Corvin wrote. “If we identify and classify violations as serious, there will be a penalty.”

OSHA will be looking for “a fact specific determination that will evaluate whether the employer has addressed this recognized hazard in a fashion that appears to be credible.”

Oregon’s approach differs from those in other states, including California and Washington, which have shuttered a broad array of industries. While Brown ordered some industries to close, among them shopping malls, theaters, spas, bars and restaurants, except for takeout and delivery service, she gave others the latitude to decide for themselves whether they can operate safely.

Major Oregon employers including Intel, Precision Castparts and Lam Research have identified suspected coronavirus cases among their workers. Intel and Precision Castparts continued operating, though some employees work from home. Lam shuttered its Tualatin operations for a thorough cleaning last week.

The governor’s stay-home order carries potential criminal penalties of up to $1,250 in fines and up to 30 days in jail for violators. However, OSHA does not enforce criminal law so any action it takes would not include potential jail time.

