SALEM — Vaccination rates in Oregon have continued to plummet, with the seven-day average number of doses dropping over 8% from Saturday, June 19 to Sunday, June 20.
Gov. Kate Brown announced earlier this month that Oregon would end mask and distancing requirements when 70% of adults had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. As of Friday, June 19, 68.5% of Oregon adults had received at least one dose, leaving just 51,616 people in need of vaccinations to reach the threshold, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon will be unable to meet that goal by June 21, the date Brown had originally targeted for the state to meet the metric. With the number of daily vaccine doses administered rapidly declining, Oregon may not meet that metric by the time Brown’s COVID-19 emergency order expires June 28, either.
The state reported 10,006 newly administered doses, which includes 5,675 June 20 and the remainder from previous days. The seven-day average number of doses administered is now 12,724 doses per day. To date, the state has reported 4,306,340 vaccine doses administered, fully vaccinating 2,102,735 people and partially vaccinating 249,690 people.
