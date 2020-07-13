SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown is expanding Oregon’s statewide face mask policy, requiring that most Oregonians wear masks in outdoor situations when they cannot stay 6 feet from other people.
As the number of new COVID-19 infections continue to spike, the governor also planned Monday, July 13, to announce a statewide limit of 10 people in indoor social gatherings. Those limits would not apply to businesses, the governor’s office said.
With the tighter rules, Brown is following the lead of hard-hit states like Washington, California, Michigan and New Jersey, which have also expanded face-covering rules to apply to crowded outdoor spaces. The news comes less two weeks after Brown announced that Oregonians across the state would be required to wear a face mask in indoor spaces open to the public, such as grocery stores, gyms and pharmacies.
That mandate has been voluntary for children between 3 and 12. Masks aren’t required or requested for children 2 and under.
Running afoul of Brown’s executive order can come with a potential maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and a $1,250 fine, but the governor has said repeatedly she would not ask the police to enforce the rules. Instead, state agencies have been taking a lead in seeking to ensure businesses are requiring masks to be worn on their premises.
While Brown is not closing any of the businesses that have been allowed to reopen, the newly announced 10-person limit on indoor social gatherings does tighten some existing guidelines in the state.
Under Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening framework, which most of Oregon’s 36 counties have been approved for, indoor gatherings of up to 50 people have been permissible. Under Phase 1 of the framework, where the three Portland metro counties and Lincoln County remain, gatherings of 25 people were allowed.
The turnaround comes as Oregon’s new confirmed and presumed daily infections of COVID-19 have continued to climb. More than 2,000 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last week, the largest increase in Oregon in any seven-day period since the start of the pandemic.
On July 11, the state hit a record high for new confirmed and presumptive infections, reporting 409 cases. As of the morning of July 13, 12,710 people in Oregon have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to state officials. Of those, 234 have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.