Organizations team up to offer business grants

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Downtown Association and Pendleton Chamber of Commerce are combining to help local businesses with the creation of the Community Recovery Grant.
The grant will assist small businesses in Pendleton to implement strategies to adapt to COVID-19 related restrictions, according to a press release.
“We would like to take a moment to thank our amazing Pendleton community for supporting our local small businesses during these difficult times,” Pendleton Downtown Association Executive Director Wesley Murack said. “There is still a battle ahead for our businesses and our community to rebound from the effects of this pandemic, but we are hopeful and look forward to seeing how our community has grown from this difficult situation.”
The downtown association received funding through the Oregon Community Foundation to implement the Community Recovery Grant in the Downtown Core of Pendleton. The Chamber of Commerce has matched the funds to bring the total amount allocated to $50,000 which will be equally divided between downtown businesses and businesses outside the downtown core.
“Wesley and I have been working very closely for the past year to ensure the greatest support and advocacy for each of our businesses. It is through this shared vision we are able to elevate the resources available to our members,” said Cheri Rosenberg, executive director for the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce.
Applications will be sent to members of each organization as well as available online at www.pendletondowntown.org.
