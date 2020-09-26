A tip of the hat to Pendleton Parks and Recreation for digitizing the records for Olney Cemetery.
Cemetery records are a precious resource for genealogists, historians and the families of those buried at the site. The records being digitized represent not only Olney Cemetery’s 130-year history, but also the graves that were transferred to the site from an even older cemetery before that time.
Digitizing the records helps protect them from everything from fire to fading ink. It also provides visitors direct, 24/7 access to the information without needing to wait days for cemetery staff to track it down.
A Wildhorse Foundation grant is paying for most of the project, and we think that is money well spent by the foundation.
A kick in the pants to people who steal or vandalize political signs. A Hermiston resident recently reported to us that a political sign disappeared from her yard and a Union County man reported someone burned his yard sign, and then left the remains on his porch.
Vandalism and theft of private property are always crimes. Defacing or stealing yard signs, flags, bumper stickers and other forms of political speech are a particularly small-minded form of those crimes. It’s an attack on First Amendment rights and a form of voter intimidation that should have no place in our communities.
A tip of the hat to all the area organizations and individuals who have aided those displaced by fires in other parts of the state.
While the hazardous blanket of smoke we experienced a week ago wasn’t pleasant, thousands of our fellow Oregonians were affected in far worse ways by wildfires burning around the state as their homes, businesses, neighborhoods and churches burned to the ground.
Eastern Oregon residents haven’t hesitated to step up in a variety of ways. Some, through local fire departments or the National Guard, have gone to fight the fires themselves. Others have collected supplies for displaced people, sent hay for displaced livestock or donated money.
It’s nice to know that despite the often-heated political divide between the east and west sides of the state, people are able to set that aside when disaster hits.
