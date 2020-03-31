You are the owner of this article.
Out-of-state resident working in Umatilla County tests positive for COVID-19

UMATILLA COUNTY — An out-of-state resident who was “temporarily in the area for essential employment” has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Umatilla County Public Health press release.

The individual is self-isolating and recovering, the release said, but officials again chose not to release the individual’s age range, sex or where they work in the county. The department has stated it’s limiting the demographic information it releases in order to protect patient privacy.

County health officials are notifying and assessing individuals believed to have come within close contact to the individual.

“The investigation thus far does not indicate that the general public in Umatilla County is at an elevated risk of exposure due to this case,” the release said.

Because they are an out-of-state resident, the individual will not be counted in the county’s or state’s data on COVID-19 cases. According to Umatilla County Public Health, five residents have tested positive out of the 150 tests that have been conducted on samples from Umatilla County.

Later Tuesday, the health department sent out a second release, stating that so far Umatilla County's positive cases have all been in different communities within the county.

“Each of the cases has been in a different town so no population center is really exempt and there is no area of Umatilla County where it isn’t important to follow the guidelines," the release stated.

Joe Fiumara, the department's director, said the county's most recent cases have had a shorter list of people to notify of possible exposure, suggesting that many people in the county are following social distancing guidelines. 

The public health department stated in its news release that the state is “still in the middle of a severe cold and flu season” and as such, not everyone with respiratory symptoms needs to be tested. Patients can be tested at the discretion of their health care provider after other illnesses, such as influenza and pneumonia, have been ruled out.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath should call their primary care provider first to discuss next steps.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.