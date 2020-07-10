PORTLAND — COVID-19 infection rates among Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders in Oregon are 10 times the state average and 20 times the infection rate of white Oregonians, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Manumlao Ala’ilima, co-founder of UTOPIA PDX, cited a lack of translated resources, a large number of Pacific Islanders in the essential workforce, and a need for information about workers’ rights during the pandemic, combined with the number of Pacific Islander intergenerational households.
Pacific Islander migrants from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau have long felt barriers to medical access. Despite legal migration, there is no clear pathway for these migrants, known as Compact of Free Association migrants, to utilize social safety nets. COFA migrants are categorically barred from various safety net programs, including Oregon Health Plan.
Joe Enlet, consul general for the Consulate General of Micronesia, advocates on behalf of these migrants.
“This nonaccess is one of the major reasons why a lot of our people are in a state of health that they’re in,” Enlet said.
A lack of disaggregated data has limited community leaders’ ability to respond to the infection rate, and made it harder to pinpoint what culturally specific messaging and resources the Pacific Islander community needs.
As part of the Pacific Islander COVID-19 task force, Ala’ilima, alongside other organizations, hosted COVID-19 testing drives to encourage Pacific Islander communities to get tested. The drives have been successful, but the infection rate for Pacific Islanders is still steadily increasing.
Ala’ilima wishes to see local and state health organizations and political leaders meet the changing needs of Pacific Islanders in Oregon.
