PENDLETON — Pacific Power is offering customers in Umatilla County and elsewhere in the state options for recovering after falling behind on their power bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New programs went into effect on April 1 to help with bills, according to a news release. The company plans to reach out to customers in general with the information, as well as working with specific communities hit particularly hard by job loss and illness during the pandemic.
Eligible customers may receive help from one of the Assistance Plus options for their primary residence. For the instant gran option, customers can receive a one-time bill credit of up to $500. For the extended payment match option, customers can enroll in a payment arrangement to get caught up and Pacific Power will match the monthly installment until the money owed is paid in full, 12 months pass or the customer reaches the $1,000 limit.
For more information or to apply, visit pacificpower.net/assistanceplus or call 888-221-7070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.