Pandemic complicates court-ordered community service

UMATILLA COUNTY — For anyone with court-ordered community service hours to complete, it hasn't been easy to find opportunities in the age of social distancing.
Usually, people can get their hours in at nonprofits such as the Agape House or PAWS. But Dawn Skinner, supervisor at Umatilla County Community Corrections, said many agencies are not currently taking volunteers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to comply with Governor Kate Brown's executive order for everyone to stay home as much as possible.
Salvation Army's thrift store is currently closed, for example, and Hermiston's community garden has delayed its opening in order to keep people away from the Good Shepherd Health Care System campus where the garden is located.
"Everyone's kind of in the same situation at the moment," Skinner said.
She said some places may still be taking volunteers, and people are welcome to check, but she is hesitant to tell people that's what they have to do, since everyone should be reducing their time spent in public right now.
For people who still have a lot of time left on their deadline to complete all their hours, Skinner said she's telling them "not to stress about it" for now. For those who are coming up on their deadline and still need to complete more hours, she has been directing them to talk to the court, which has the authority to make accommodations.
"The court has been pretty forgiving," she said.
Skinner said, like everyone, Umatilla County Community Corrections has been making adjustments to enforce social distancing in its buildings. Since March 19, all county offices have been closed to visitors, with staff available over the phone and by appointment when necessary. Community Corrections can be reached at 541-276-7482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.