PENDLETON — The panic of the coronavirus pandemic is depleting stocks for local businesses, and it’s unclear when relief is coming.
Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores in Pendleton, which supplies many of the area’s small and local businesses with its food and other goods, has already been struggling with shortages of beans, rice, and toilet paper, and now sugar and flour are also flying off the shelves, according to Pendleton associate Josh Sharp.
Joe Meda, who owns Joe’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in downtown Pendleton, has been told their stock of rice and beans may be impacted for the next two to three months.
“If a Mexican restaurant can’t put rice and beans on the plate, is it even a Mexican restaurant?” Meda said.
Sharp said supplies have been drained by the rush of individual consumers buying up large quantities of cleaning supplies and food out of fear of future shortages and quarantines. Consumers are causing shortages in the present instead, and Sharp said it’s unknown when enough of these supplies can be replenished to meet the increased demand.
According to a manager at Milton-Freewater’s Super Milton Market, the store has maintained its supplies of rice and beans but the basic food items have been the most commonly purchased items recently and they were running out on Saturday.
“That’s just what people are buying a lot of right now,” Sharp said. “Who knows what will be next.”
Sharp said the stores and restaurants that regularly depend on the warehouse have been calling this week about their shortages, but there’s not much to be done.
Pendleton’s warehouse pulls its stock from a warehouse in Portland, though Sharp said they’re in the process of transitioning to a location in Centralia, Washington. Part of the problem, he said, is truck transports are limited to 40,000 pounds per load.
“If you need 80,000 pounds or more of something, you’re out of luck,” he said.
Mingled with the challenges of dissipating supplies is the growing concern that fears of the coronavirus may lead to fewer customers eating out. Furthermore, Gov. Kate Brown is publicly considering a restaurant shutdown as a part of an overall effort to slow the growth of COVID-19.
Governors in California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington have ordered closures in response to their response to the pandemic. But on a press call on Monday, Brown said she would not follow suit after a conference call she was on last night with local elected officials.
“One of the things that I learned was that particularly in our rural communities, restaurants are a key provider of meals to a lot of the elderly and vulnerable folks,” she said. “And we are taking these concerns seriously as we develop policy.”
On Sunday, Brown indicated that she was considering curfews of restaurants to a “total shutdown.”
Even the prospect of a business slowdown was nervewracking for some local restaurant owners.
“I’m kind of nervous about that,” said Tim Guenther, who owns Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub in downtown Pendleton. “I’ve heard the horror stories of empty bars and restaurants in other places.”
Guenther said Saturday he’d yet to see a substantial impact in business, though people who had made reservations for some larger group gatherings at the pub have canceled in the past week.
“We’re just trying to keep on going and hopefully survive through the panic stage,” he said.
Rodney Burt, who owns downtown Pendleton’s OMG Burgers! & Brew with his wife, said he wasn’t sure the pandemic was as bad as some were treating it but acknowledged that people are scared.
“I’m anticipating things to be slower this week,” he said.
Though the prospect of lost business is concerning, Burt said he's been encouraged by discussions in Salem and Washington, D.C., to provide small businesses with relief from COVID-19's potential economic impact.
Last week, Gov. Kate Brown announced the formation of a new business-labor council that is set to meet for the first time on Tuesday. The council will look at issues ranging from unemployment benefits and sick leave payments for workers to alleviating potential business shutdowns because of coronavirus.
State officials have also said they’re trying to confirm Oregon businesses will qualify for emergency loans from the Small Business Administration and may also talk with banks about delaying current loan repayments.
The state is hoping for additional support from the federal government, which has $50 billion to be used after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on Friday.
Guenther and Burt said both of their restaurants have increased their sanitation efforts and are stressing to employees to stay home if they’re feeling ill at all. Burt added that its helpful that preventative measures are already consistently emphasized to stop the spread of germs in the food service industry.
While their ability to keep food and other supplies stocked is already hampered by warehouse shortages, Meda projected most small businesses could also struggle to sustain loss of profits because rather than buying in bulk, 40-60% of small, local businesses rely on flipping weekly, or even nightly, cash profits into more supply purchases.
As for the over-reactive mass purchases, psychologists and sociologists argue its the public’s attempt to feel some control over and quell some fears about the pandemic.
Guenther is just hoping they’ll help ease his own and use his pub as an outlet instead.
“I think people should be coming here more, honestly,” he joked. “I would think most people could use a drink right about now with all the anxiety that’s out there.”
The Oregon Capital Bureau and East Oregonian reporter Antonio Sierra contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.