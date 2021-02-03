PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council voted to shore up funding for its Save Our Amazing Restaurants program during a Tuesday, Feb. 2, meeting.
Acting as the Pendleton Development Commission on Jan. 26, council members voted to allocate $460,000 for a grant program that would provide restaurants in the urban renewal district with an up to $5,000 per month grant for four months to help them survive the COVID-19 shutdowns. The Feb. 2 vote was to add another $140,000 from city coffers to cover the seven restaurants outside the urban renewal district that are eligible for the program.
The additional money will come from the city’s community development fund. City Manager Robb Corbett told the council that the fund takes in $50,000 per year from industrial land lease revenue and has been used for economic development projects in the past, like the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
The council voted 7-1 to approve the additional funding, with Councilor Sally Brandsen voting against. At a previous meeting, Brandsen said she supported sending money to restaurants, but she wanted the program expanded to cover all local businesses.
