Pendleton COVID-19 business assistance program closes Thursday

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission’s economic relief program for small businesses is now open, but the application window is closing quickly.
The deadline for the commission’s Pendleton Retail and Hospitality Relief Program is Thursday, and businesses will have to meet a very specific set of criteria to be one of the 50 entities selected for the $2,000 grant.
Requirements include:
• A Pendleton business license
• Location in the urban renewal district — downtown Pendleton and some of the surrounding area
• Negative impact from one of the governor’s executive orders shutting down or curtaining business operations to slow the spread of COVID-19
• Must employ the equivalent of 20 positions or less
• Either has applied for or commits to apply for small business assistance from the state or federal government
• Will either remain open or reopen no later than July 1
• Nonprofits are not eligible
“Essential” businesses like restaurants, retail and hospitality will be prioritized, and if the city receives more applications than its $100,000 budget, the winning applicants will be selected by lottery on Friday.
Applications are available in a rack near the entrance of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, 501 S. Main St.
