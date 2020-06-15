PENDLETON — With many businesses across town starting to reopen, the Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton has decided to open its day center at 715 S.E. Court Ave. on June 22.
According to an email from Neighbor 2 Neighbor Executive Director Dwight Johnson, the day center will open with “new procedures designed to reduce the risk of virus exposure to both volunteers and guests.”
The day center operates as a warming station during the cold weather months, with the latter function forced to close early as the COVID-19 pandemic set in.
While the warming station offers homeless residents a warm place to sleep when the evening temperatures dip below freezing, the day center offers an air-conditioned environment, showers and other resources during the summer.
Johnson wrote that Neighbor 2 Neighbor will train volunteers on the new procedure on June 20 and 21 and make them available on the nonprofit’s website.
The plan is to open the day center every Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until the facility converts back into a warming station.
