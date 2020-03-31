You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
breaking centerpiece

Pendleton farmers market stymied

  • 0
Market award 2

Ron Courson writes price tags for vegetables while getting his booth ready during the 2011 season at the Pendleton Farmers Market. The City of Pendleton has notified officials with the farmers market that the city won’t allow the market to set up downtown as usual.

 EO file photo

PENDLETON — Until Tuesday morning, plans for this spring’s Pendleton Farmers Market rolled along, albeit as a scaled-down version that included serious social distancing. Gov. Kate Brown didn’t mention farmers markets in her executive order last week, leaving them as essential businesses the same as grocery stores.

So plans for the event continued. They halted abruptly on Tuesday morning when Pendleton Farmers Market Manager Hal McCune opened an email from City Manager Robb Corbett sent Monday at 5:01 p.m. Corbett notified McCune that the city won’t allow the market to set up downtown as usual.

“We have reviewed your request in light of the recent coronavirus restrictions as directed by the State of Oregon (attached) and are not in favor of allowing the market to occur until the state’s restrictions on social distancing are modified or eliminated,” wrote Corbett. “Allowing the market would violate the prohibition on gatherings of more than 25 people and also the governor’s stated intent to encourage residents to stay home. I am very sorry.”

McCune’s heart sunk as he read the message.

In a story on the East Oregonian website Tuesday, written before this latest development, McCune said that this year’s market would go forward sans the usual kids activities, musical performers and hot food booths. Produce booths would be spaced farther apart and patrons would be encouraged to refrain from handling the fruit and vegetables.

In the aftermath of reading the email, McCune worried about vendors.

“This will be a crushing blow to our vendors who rely on income from our market, and no doubt a big disappointment to our patrons,” he said. “We hope to resume the market on Main Street as soon as the city reissues approval to use the 300 block.”

Despite his disappointment, McCune said he understands the dilemma the city faces.

“It’s a bummer,” he said, “but I also understand the city’s perspective to put the safety of residents first.”

On Tuesday, Corbett said this was not a city council decision, but rather fell in his purview in approving or rejecting permit requests. The farmers market board recently requested moving from the 300 block of South Main Street to a nearby parking lot across Main from the Chamber of Commerce. The move would have allowed better social distancing and possibly a drive-through market.

Corbett said in light of the governor’s stay-at-home order last week, “I feel having a farmers market would violate the intent of that” in the same way as festivals and other gatherings.

“It doesn’t seem practical to believe that’s something the state intended to allow,” he said.

Kelly Crane, executive director of the Oregon Farmers Market Association, is disappointed.

"We know that (the Pendleton Farmers Market) is a well-run market, whose operators care deeply about their community and are likely to do everything possible to keep them safe and healthy,” Crane wrote in an email. “The last thing any of us needs right now is reduced access to food products — especially with the potential supply chain disruptions that we might be seeing in the near future if the COVID-19 outbreak continues as projected by health experts.”

She said she hopes the market can find a different home that allows them the physical space needed to create social distance and enact other required safe shopping practices for their customers and vendors. 

“I think, honestly, that it is a matter of misunderstanding,” she said. “The Governor's office, as well as the Oregon Department of Agriculture, has classified farmers markets as "essential businesses," and has worked with us to provide safe guidelines for markets in order to be able to support them staying open.” 

Oregon Farmers Market Association guidelines include providing social distancing officers to enforce social distancing. Markets are also expected to nix samples, restrict hot food sales, cancel nonessential programming, remove all seating, include hand washing stations and require increased spacing between booths.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

National
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.