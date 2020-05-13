Pendleton Farmers Market to open in new location

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Farmers Market will open for the season next month in a different location and with COVID-19 firmly in mind.
The market scuttled plans to open in its usual spot on Main Street after Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett nixed the idea in March, saying that “allowing the market would violate the prohibition on gatherings of more than 25 people and also the governor’s stated intent to encourage residents to stay home.”
Technically, farmers markets are considered essential businesses because they provide food to communities the way grocery stores do, but the group didn’t push back after Corbett’s decision. Instead, the market came up with Plan B. On Friday, June 5, the weekly market will open in the parking lot of the former Elks Lodge at 14 S.E. Third St. from 4-7 p.m.
Hal McCune, president of the Pendleton Farmers Market, said the need for safety means the market will be less of a bustling community gathering spot and more of a place to buy healthy produce.
“It’ll be very different from past markets,” McCune said. “There won’t be anything other than food. There will be no music, no food sampling, no children’s table. This is all about getting good food to people safely.”
The market’s safety plan includes a long list of rules and recommendations based on guidelines from the state and the Oregon Farmers Market Association. Patrons should maintain social distancing, wash hands, bring their own shopping bags and refrain from touching products. If possible, only one member per household should come.
“The goal is to get people in and out as quickly as possible,” McCune said.
The venue will include two hand washing stations. Vendors will wear masks. McCune hopes shoppers will also don masks as a courtesy to others. Vendors are encouraged to round prices to the nearest dollar to cut down cash changing. For a complete list of safety guidelines, go to the Pendleton Farmers Market Facebook page.
McCune recommended ordering ahead of time if possible. Vendor contact information will be posted on the Facebook page a week before the first market of the season.
McCune thanked the owner of the parking lot, Lance Leonnig, for his generosity.
“He graciously offered it for us to use,” McCune said. “He is charging a dollar a month and providing access to water and electricity.”
The market is taking care to keep government officials in the loop. A copy of the safety plan was submitted to the Umatilla County Public Health department. McCune and Market Manager Cheryl Montgomery will share plans with Pendleton city councilors during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The announcement of the market’s impending opening brought a flurry of thumbs up and positive comments on the group’s Facebook page.
“Wonderful,” wrote Jill Johnson. “Thanks for making this work and working to make it safe.”
But the happiest individuals may be the vendors who depend on farmers markets for a large portion of their income.
“Our vendors are pretty excited,” McCune said.
McCune said the new location is only temporary. It offers space for spacing booths farther apart, but it lacks shade and it isn’t as centrally located as the downtown blocks.
“We eventually want to get back to Main Street,” McCune said.
