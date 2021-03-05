PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health confirmed that the Pendleton High School boys soccer and dance teams were exposed to COVID-19.
In a Thursday, March 4, email, Pendleton School District Superintendent Chris Fritsch said the exposure will affect 40 students and five staff members as the teams quarantine until March 15.
Fritsch wrote that quarantine will cause the soccer team to miss four games while he was unsure about how the dance team’s activities will be affected.
Fritsch reiterated that students in middle and high school will still reopen for in-person instruction on March 29 and reminded parents and students to continue to follow the standard COVID-19 precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.