PENDLETON — While Relay for Life events across the country have been canceled due to COVID-19, cars weaved their way through the luminaria-lined driveways of Roy Raley Park in Pendleton during Relay for Life of Umatilla and Morrow Counties' drive-thru relay on the evening of Saturday, July 11.
Event lead Carol Preston said the event had initially drawn concern from Relay for Life for the decision to move forward amid COVID-19, but the move to a drive-thru format quelled those worries.
"We've always said no cars in years past," she said. "But this year, we're doing cars."
Preston's grandchildren waved signs along Southwest Court Avenue outside the park, and volunteers in the park were ensuring that luminarias were lit and selling masks as a fundraiser.
“We’re doing what we can do,” Preston said. “It’s more than what was going to happen.”
While the event drew smaller crowds than years past, Preston said this year’s event became more focused on supporting the community than raising money from the beginning.
“I had no idea what to expect going into it," she said. “There’s been survivors coming through and families who've lost loved ones and that’s what’s important.”
Preston extended her thanks to the volunteers and the community that helped pull off the event. She said Relay for Life of Umatilla and Morrow Counties was able to raise $1,500 on Saturday night alone, bringing the total for the event to just over $15,000 in money for cancer research.
Preston said donations ticked up leading to the event. However, donations were still at about one-third of typical fundraising efforts.
“We have several donations still coming,” she said. “We are very grateful to all during this trying year.”
Among those passing through the park on July 11 was Karen Licurse, who helped spearhead Pendleton’s Relay for Life back in 2005. She had been involved in one way or another for the better part of the last 15 years.
“It just kind of happened,” she said of starting Pendleton’s event. “I had a bunch of people who wanted to get involved with me and so we started it up.”
Licurse said her daughter had been diagnosed with cancer and it inspired her to help get the event started in Pendleton. While Relay for Life events have faded from Eastern Oregon in recent years, Pendleton has grown to absorb most of the Umatilla and Morrow county relays.
“I’m so glad that they thought of doing this this year,” said Licurse. “This is wonderful.”
Dr. Juno Choe, the medical director of the Eastern Oregon Cancer Center, said fundraising has been difficult in recent months due to closures, an impact that has also been felt by the center’s nonprofit, Eastern Oregon Cancer Network. Choe said any ability to fund raise has been incredibly helpful for patients and their families.
“This is a great event,” he said. “Fundraising is tough. When you can’t get huge groups of like 300 people together, it's hard to raise funds.”
Choe added that the cancellation of non-emergent medical procedures, such as mammograms and colonoscopies, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a surge in testing and treatment for cancer in the last month or so.
“We got very very slow for a while,” he said. “Now that they’ve opened things up, all of those cases that should have been diagnosed two months ago, they're coming through now so we’re very busy.”
