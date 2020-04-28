Pendleton proposes a status quo budget but prepares for the worst

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton labeled its 2020-21 budget “Progress,” but it’s as much about holding down the fort as it is about moving forward.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, the city held its budget committee meeting at the Pendleton Convention Center’s exhibitor hall instead of the smaller meeting rooms it usually inhabits.
But it was also a fitting relocation. The facility has been closed for more than a month as part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The new budget proposal attempts to patch over the revenue shortfalls for the convention center and other city services affected by the coronavirus shutdown.
On the surface, the proposal shows a city in a strong financial position.
The 2020-21 budget surges past $100 million, more than twice the amount it was two years ago, mostly driven by significant federal grants directed toward the airport. The growth in the general fund — the pot of money that funds police, firefighters and parks — was much more modest, but still apparent. At the moment, the city isn’t anticipating making any layoffs.
But Corbett warned the committee that many of the revenue estimates were based on budget history rather than an anticipation of the economic downturn to come.
With no way of knowing how long coronavirus will continue to ravage the economy, Corbett said he’s told all of his department heads to create contingency plans that would cut 6% of their costs, if necessary.
“I have no idea what revenues are going to look like,” he said. “This is a very fluid environment we’re in right now.”
One area that may need future revision is the state tax street fund. The city relies on its share of the state gas tax to help fund road maintenance, and officials are projecting the tax to generate $1.3 million for the city next fiscal year.
But after the meeting, Corbett said he’s heard chatter from other city managers from across the state that due to less travel and falling gas prices, the state gas tax revenues could fall by about 12%.
Another area of uncertainty is the Pendleton Aquatic Center.
Even in a sound economy, Corbett said the aquatic center operates at a loss of $250,000, and if the state continues to prevent large crowds from gathering over the summer, the pool might not open for the season.
Attracting large crowds is the convention center’s modus operandi, but most reopening plans show mass gatherings as one of the final things to return.
As of Tuesday, the budget proposal calls for the convention center fund to be reduced by only $50,000, the revenue shortfall cushioned by a $190,190 interfund loan.
The convention center wasn’t the only place where the city shifted money around.
The economic development fund was nearly zeroed out to cover expenses elsewhere in the general fund, while the community development fund is transferring another $225,000 to the fund.
It’s not all bad news when it comes to city revenue. While the city doesn’t share the exact numbers it expects in marijuana tax revenue, Corbett said that figure could be trending upward.
“One of the revenues that has gone up is marijuana,” he said. “Everyone seems to be smoking weed right now, from what I’ve read.”
