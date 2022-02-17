PENDLETON — Oregon’s mask mandate for K-12 schools is expiring at the end of March, and the Pendleton School District likely will follow suit.
As a part of discussion on the future of the district’s COVID-19 policy at a Monday, Feb. 16, Pendleton School Board meeting, Superintendent Chris Fritsch shared results from a survey asking parents and staff about the expiring mandate. With the survey garnering responses from 939 parents (representing 1,359 students) and 275 staff members, Fritsch noted the survey had an unusually high response rate.
According to the survey, only 6% of parents would stop sending their children to in-person school if the district lifted the mandate. And once masks are no longer required on campus, slightly less than 1 in 5 parents said they still would send their students to school with face coverings. Staff also were asked if they would continue to wear masks once the mandate ends, and a similar amount — a little less than 1 in 5 — answered affirmatively.
Classroom teachers got an extra question on whether they had the resources to conduct online classes, with 70% saying they did. The remaining teachers said they needed some additional technology, such as laptops for the students.
Even with the mask mandate expected to expire, the district will be required to comply with some preventative measures. The responsibility of contact tracing will be moved to schools and whether a person will have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 will rely on several factors, including the staff or student’s vaccination status and natural immunity. However, schools will not track compliance for students who are opting to wear masks.
“The rules are such that quarantine will be confusing and be determined by variables from case to case which could add more frustration amongst parents and students,” the survey results report states.
Board member Mason Murphy said the district needs to prepare for the community to live with COVID-19 indefinitely and he would be in favor of staff getting ready for a mask-optional policy so they can clarify its details.
While a small segment of parents are planning to keep their students home once the mask mandate lifts, Matt Yoshioka, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said he anticipates that number continues to shrink as time goes on.
“I'm still confident that as we're able to show that things are safe and things are functioning that more and more of those students will come back and be present,” he said.
Fritsch said the board didn’t need to make a decision that night and he could return to members during one of the board’s march meetings with a more definitive recommendation and policy.
