PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up’s namesake whisky is jumping into the COVID-19 economic relief effort.
Facing a year without rodeo, the Round-Up has spent the second half of 2020 raising money for organizations economically affected by the Round-Up’s cancellation through the Let 'Er Buck Cares Fund.
On Sept. 23, Pendleton Whisky announced the Let 'Er Buck Challenge, a complimentary initiative that will donate $1 to Let 'Er Buck Cares each time someone uses the hashtag #leterbuckchallenge on social media. From now through Oct. 18, Pendleton Whisky will donate up to $150,000 through the campaign.
Those who would rather donate directly to the fund can make a donation at http://pendletonwhisky.com/leter-buck-challenge.
Launched in 2003 as a drink officially licensed by the Round-Up, Pendleton Whisky was bought by liquor giant Proximo Spirits in 2017 for $205 million.
