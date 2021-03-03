PENDLETON — As high school athletics ramps back up for the first time in 2021, the Pendleton School District is dealing with potential COVID-19 exposures among two of its sports teams.
In a Wednesday, March 3, email, Pendleton Superintendent Chris Fritsch wrote that members of its high school dance and boys soccer teams were potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
“Students and their families have been informed that (Umatilla County Public Health) is currently conducting contact tracing,” he wrote. “Once that is complete, the District will make a determination of the appropriate actions to be taken and the duration of any suspension of activities. At this time all activities associated with both teams have been suspended.”
In an interview, Fritsch said it was still early, but he didn’t anticipate the COVID-19 exposures would affect Pendleton High School’s reopening later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.