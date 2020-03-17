PENDLETON — Erroneous information in the grapevine about more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County sparked concerns early in the week.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara quashed the fears on Tuesday morning.
“We currently have no active cases,” he said.
Fiumara said the county had one positive case, a worker at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino, and an additional presumptive positive case.
“They are both fully recovered and are not considered active cases,” Fiumara said.
Fiumara said people may have heard about individuals being tested and advised to stay at home.
