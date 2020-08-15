Oregon governor announces guidance on face masks in offices

SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday, Aug. 14, issued new guidance regarding face coverings in office spaces.

The guidance requires people to wear face coverings or face shields in private and public office spaces. Face coverings are required in any areas where 6 feet of distance from other people cannot be maintained, such as bathrooms, hallways, elevators and break rooms.

The guidance provides an exception, allowing people to remove their face coverings briefly in situations where someone’s identity needs to be confirmed — such as in banks or in interactions with law enforcement.

— Oregon Public Broadcasting