OSAA also suspends ranking system

The same day the Oregon School Athletic Association issued the memo directing schools to “prioritize local/regional play when scheduling games,” the organization also suspended its ranking system.

The OSAA uses the system to determine playoff slots. The suspension covers rankings for the entire school year in all divisions. The memo states schools will continue to determine their own schedules, which will likely include more cross-classification contests, including 1A schools competing with 2A and higher schools if both agree.

“A traditional state championship event may not be possible in many activities,” the OSAA memo stated.

Playoffs and championships (“culminating events”) may instead be regional, with options for schools to opt out or opt in, the memo said. A decision on what Season 2 (Dec. 28 to March 6), which includes boys and girls basketball, will be made on or before the OSAA’s Dec. 7 executive board meeting. The status of Season 3, Feb. 22 to May 1 (football, volleyball and cross-country) and Season 4, April 19 to June 26, (track and field, softball, baseball, golf) remain uncertain.