UMATILLA COUNTY — Joe Meda says at this point he is operating his restaurant on a day-to-day basis, with little certainty of what the weeks to come will look like.
A week after Umatilla County was sent back to baseline, the restaurant industry is getting hit hard, owners say. Some restaurants have scaled back to takeout only, while other bars and taverns have had to close down completely. Meda, owner of Joe’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant in Pendleton, said in addition to mapping out what the next three weeks will look like in terms of scaling back to take-out only and the loss of revenue as a consequence, he is particularly worried about his employees and their families.
“Your employees have to trust you,” he said. “They need to have confidence in you because their kids and their rent and their lives depend on you.”
In an effort to control the rise of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Kate Brown sent Umatilla County back to baseline and Morrow County back to Phase 1 on Friday, July 31.
In Umatilla County, restaurants had to close down dine-in service and move to a takeout-only model, while in Phase 1, restaurants and bars can remain open for dine-in service until 10 p.m., a rollback from a midnight closing time under Phase 2.
Meda said the timing of the governor’s announcement is a significant factor as to why scaling all the way back to baseline is especially difficult for the industry.
“It totally affected me, and probably every small business owner, because there’s not really a plan,” he said.
Meda is also in the process of readying his cantina for opening, which he said has been years in the making. The news of going back to baseline comes after he already invested the money in the building and opening the cantina.
“The money has already been committed,” he said. “It’s not like I can un-order the things. It’s not like I can put back together everything I broke apart to build. So, I had already jumped off the trampoline. I just hope there’s ... water in the pool when I land.”
Like Meda, Tim Guenther, owner of The Prodigal Son and The Packard Tavern in Pendleton, said he felt the decision to move Umatilla County to baseline status was completely out of the blue and that switching back to takeout would still result in loss of revenue and profit for the restaurant, especially after having recently reordered food and supplies based on the expectation that dine-in service would remain the status quo.
“Even if we do takeout food, it doesn’t come close to selling the volume that we have in dine-in,” Guenther said.
He decided to close the brewery and restaurant on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1, largely because of the coordination required to do takeout. The brewery and restaurant reopened for takeout only on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The Packard Tavern, Guenther’s other business, was set to reopen this week after having closed last month.
“I’ve been shut down there, but that was our own choice,” Guenther said. He added, “We were ready to reopen down there ... but obviously we won’t do that either.”
In Morrow County, Karen Purcell, owner of The Sunrise in Boardman, said that scaling back to Phase 1 has not impacted her business too much because people ordered mainly takeout, even when they were in Phase 2. She said it’s been a quiet year overall, especially with less people traveling.
“Phase 1 has not really been different from Phase 2 because people haven’t been traveling yet,” she said. “It’s still quiet and a lot of people are still calling in orders and taking it with them.”
Overall, though, she said business has been steady.
A week prior to the governor’s decision to move Umatilla County back to baseline, Brown enlisted additional restrictions under Phase 2 in an effort to get COVID-19 cases under control. Brad Olson, co-owner of Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill, said his bar hasn’t been in full capacity since the beginning of the pandemic. Before shutting down completely and moving back to baseline, Olson said there were only a handful of people in the bar, approximately five to six people at a time. He said the bar no longer offers karaoke, which is what they were known for.
“Hospitality industry is gone until this is over, and there’s not a whole lot we can do,” he said. “COVID-19 has definitely impacted the hospitality industry.”
Although these are uncertain times, Meda said he wants his customers to know that he appreciates their support and looks forward to continuing to provide the quality of food and level of service they’ve come to expect.
“All I can say to my customers is gracias, gracias, gracias,” Meda said. “They’ve been so supportive. I wouldn’t want to be in another community going through this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.