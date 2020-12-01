PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Association and Pendleton Whisky recently wrangled in additional support for the Let’er Buck Cares Fund.
Utilizing social media platforms, the nearly monthlong Let’er Buck Challenge began in late September. Rodeo fans were invited to raise a glass to give a toast to the greater Pendleton community and challenge three friends to tip their glasses, too.
In addition to raising awareness for the Let’er Buck Cares Fund, the challenge also served as a fundraising campaign. Pendleton Whisky pledged to donate $1 to the Let’er Buck Cares Fund for each use of the #LeterBuckChallenge hashtag. Along with adding $300,000 to the purse — Pendleton Whisky and the Pendleton Round-Up Association each ponied up $150,000 — the campaign shined a spotlight on the special fund, which was created to help organizations and businesses impacted by the cancellation of the 2020 Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
Like many rodeos across the country, Pendleton’s iconic event was canceled because of COVID-19. Pendleton Round-Up, which went dark for just the third time in its 110-year history, injects millions of dollars into the region’s economy.
The Let’er Buck Cares Fund, a multitiered grant allocation system, was created in collaboration with the Oregon Community Foundation. Its purpose is to offer support to community organizations, nonprofits, businesses and others who lost potential revenue because Round-Up was shuttered.
When announcing the creation of the fund, Erika Patton, Round-Up and Happy Canyon general manager, said the focus is to provide financial help to a variety of entities, such as nonprofit groups that host fundraising efforts during Round-Up week, contract staff that would normally work with the rodeo, and local family-owned businesses, including restaurants, retailers and hotels.
Ford Springer, a senior account executive with French/West/Vaughan, whose clients include Pendleton Whisky, said 123 people participated in the Let’er Buck Challenge across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The campaign, he said, enabled Pendleton Whisky to show its support for its namesake, the Pendleton Round-Up, as well as the greater Pendleton community.
“The challenge also allowed the Oregon-based whisky brand to engage with their fans in a meaningful way in the absence of the Pendleton Round-Up, while also providing an opportunity to raise awareness for the Let’er Buck Cares Fund and drive donations to the cause,” Springer said.
In addition to fans, many people associated with the rodeo industry participated in the challenge, which concluded Oct. 18. According to a press release from Allison Goldblatt, a public relations intern with French/West/Vaughan, some of rodeo’s biggest stars tipped their hats to Pendleton. Among those participating in the social media challenge were bareback rider Richmond Champion, a five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier; Luke Branquinho, a steer wrestler who received Wrangler NFR average titles in 2008, 2011 and 2014; and Jess Lockwood, currently ranked fifth in the world in bull riding.
So far, more than $850,000 has been raised for the Let’er Buck Cares Fund, said Randy Bracher, Pendleton Round-Up president. Based on people’s response in supporting the effort, he said plans are underway to maintain the fund to continue to assist the community in the future.
Anne George, Oregon Community Foundation donor relations officer in Central-Eastern Oregon, said funneling money through a donor-advised fund provides additional oversight. OCF, George said, can assist in analyzing whether the grants are making the type of impact in the community that the Round-Up Association is hoping for.
Bracher said grant applications are voted on by both the Round-Up and Happy Canyon boards. After receiving approval, he said, information is forwarded to the Oregon Community Foundation for the distribution of funds.
